Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 408.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $158.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 110.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

