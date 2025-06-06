MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $225.38 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,281.77. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,569. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.