MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $225.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.65 and its 200 day moving average is $230.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,666.84. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $3,848,569. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NCP Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

