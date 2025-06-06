Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.48.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $243.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.9% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.5% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $109,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

