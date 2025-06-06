Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €579.60 ($666.21) and last traded at €577.20 ($663.45). Approximately 218,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €572.00 ($657.47).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €578.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €540.95.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.