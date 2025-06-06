National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:CCA Q3 Earnings

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$75.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.10.

Trading Up 0.1%

CCA opened at C$68.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.82 and a one year high of C$75.09.

Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

