National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,782 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,700,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.5%

NHI opened at $71.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $86.13.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

