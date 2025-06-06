Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as low as $4.15. Natuzzi shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 5,370 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth $1,817,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Natuzzi by 6.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 139,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

