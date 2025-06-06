Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Short Interest Up 19.4% in May

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 9.6%
NKTR stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
