NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 11th (NASDAQ:NTCL)

NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s (NASDAQ:NTCL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 11th. NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) Stock Performance
Shares of NTCL opened at $3.05 on Friday. NetClass Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13.
NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) Company Profile
