Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $1,233.73 and last traded at $1,233.72. 709,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,739,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,217.94.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $169,146,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $532.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,081.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $985.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

