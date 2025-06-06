Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 1.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $1,262.81 and last traded at $1,259.81. 1,115,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,739,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,239.66.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total transaction of $32,633,638.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,394.04. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $169,146,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $532.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,081.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $985.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

