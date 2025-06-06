NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. 98,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 256,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRSN. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. D Boral Capital upgraded NeuroSense Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

