Nicola Mining FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by Noble Financial

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nicola Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Nicola Mining’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

NIM stock opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.14. Nicola Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33.

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

