Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Noah were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 1,188.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Stock Performance

NOAH opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Noah in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

