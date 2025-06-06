Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Titan International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $489.63 million, a P/E ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.95. Titan International has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $9,229,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 838,902 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $4,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 759,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

