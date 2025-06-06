Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,876,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 1,549,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,761.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Danske lowered Nokian Renkaat Oyj to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

NKRKF opened at $6.96 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

