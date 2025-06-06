Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.75. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 85,108 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDLS

Noodles & Company Trading Down 2.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 108.23% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 331.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,987 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.