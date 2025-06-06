Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Head-To-Head Survey

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northpointe Bancshares and Bar Harbor Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northpointe Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northpointe Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.18%. Given Northpointe Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northpointe Bancshares is more favorable than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northpointe Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Bar Harbor Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Northpointe Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northpointe Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and Bar Harbor Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northpointe Bancshares $196.56 million 2.28 N/A N/A N/A Bar Harbor Bankshares $150.40 million 2.90 $43.65 million $2.85 9.99

Bar Harbor Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northpointe Bancshares.

Summary

Northpointe Bancshares beats Bar Harbor Bankshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

