Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.35. 6,176,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 12,514,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCLH. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

