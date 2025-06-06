NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 6.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

