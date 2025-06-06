NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.
NovaGold Resources Stock Down 5.6%
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
