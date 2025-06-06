NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Short Interest Update

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOVONIX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NOVONIX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOVONIX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOVONIX during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NOVONIX Stock Performance

Shares of NVX stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NOVONIX has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

NOVONIX Company Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

