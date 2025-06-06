Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$83.37 and last traded at C$82.64, with a volume of 277846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.01.

Specifically, Senior Officer Christopher Reynolds bought 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$79.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,617.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nutrien Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 137.48%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

