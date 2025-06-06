Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $299,000 Position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 600,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,622,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AMMO by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

AMMO Stock Performance

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

