Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,553,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 6,477,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,370,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 963,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 232,821 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,138 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

BITF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $476.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BITF has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

