Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 163,325 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,325 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Holley by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HLLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $4.50 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.35. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 million. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

