Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 12,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 35,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 233,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.