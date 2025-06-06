Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 12,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 35,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
