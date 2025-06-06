nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

