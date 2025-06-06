NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Increased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

