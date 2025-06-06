NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Virtue Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.8% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

