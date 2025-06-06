NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

