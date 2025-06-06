NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

NVDA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

