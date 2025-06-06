NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVDA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

