Oil Stocks To Follow Now – June 4th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ServiceNow, Occidental Petroleum, Chart Industries, Valero Energy, and NuScale Power are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market value and dividend potential are driven largely by changes in global oil prices, geopolitical events and shifts in energy policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $102.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,126,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,522,399. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.57. 5,062,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,834,813. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,012.47. The company had a trading volume of 404,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,711. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $676.19 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $906.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $974.56.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 7,755,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,935,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. 2,116,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03.

Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE:SMR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 9,508,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,560,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.62.

