Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,732,000 after acquiring an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 747,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

