OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 103,799 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 838.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 157,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OSW shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $274,557.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,686.80. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

