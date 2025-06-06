Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $167.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.86.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.
NYSE:ONTO opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.60. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.
