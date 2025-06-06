Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 255.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,850 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.34 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

