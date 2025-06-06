Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00. The stock traded as high as C$16.88 and last traded at C$16.83, with a volume of 394498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.73.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.82.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

Orla Mining Price Performance

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$2,650,000.00. Also, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total transaction of C$193,257.37. Insiders have sold 385,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,805 over the last three months. 51.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.94.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.