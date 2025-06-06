Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.25% of Oruka Therapeutics worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 1,572,853 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 2,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 328,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $12.19 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Oruka Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORKA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

