Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Christopher Mills Buys 5,000 Shares

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,123 ($15.25) per share, with a total value of £56,150 ($76,249.32).

Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 11.08. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,499.97 ($20.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £170.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.30.

Get Oryx International Growth Fund alerts:

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.