Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Christopher Mills Buys 5,000 Shares

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,123 ($15.25) per share, with a total value of £56,150 ($76,249.32).
Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 11.08. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,499.97 ($20.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £170.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.30.
Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile
