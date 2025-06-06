Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total value of C$163,687.68. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total transaction of C$859,219.83. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
