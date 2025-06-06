Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$36.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.15. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total value of C$163,687.68. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total transaction of C$859,219.83. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.