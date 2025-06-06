Oxford Industries’ (OXM) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $52.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.4%

OXM opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $808.28 million, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,466. This represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 981.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.