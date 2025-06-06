Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Shares Down 19.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Free Report) dropped 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 44,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 51,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Pacton Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Pacton Gold Company Profile

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

