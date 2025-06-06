Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 844 ($11.46) to GBX 958 ($13.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 871.50 ($11.83) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 831.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 777.64. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 650.50 ($8.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 970 ($13.17). The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £3,283.86 ($4,459.34). Also, insider Peter Hill acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 740 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £1,176.60 ($1,597.77). Insiders purchased a total of 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

