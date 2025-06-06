Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 844 ($11.46) to GBX 958 ($13.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 4.1%
In related news, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £3,283.86 ($4,459.34). Also, insider Peter Hill acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 740 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £1,176.60 ($1,597.77). Insiders purchased a total of 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
