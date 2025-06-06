Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 26,488.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,716 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.18% of Paylocity worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $193.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paylocity

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.