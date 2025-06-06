Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAY. Wall Street Zen raised Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.45 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Paymentus news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,333.63. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAY. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,362,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,509,000 after acquiring an additional 888,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paymentus by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,279,000 after purchasing an additional 551,211 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,557 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,356,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 472,205 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

