Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 444,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 374,751 shares.The stock last traded at $35.63 and had previously closed at $38.18.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Paymentus by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
