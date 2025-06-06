Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 420.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91,029 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,706.54. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.88 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

